China Sanctions Two Americans Who’ve Helped Set U.S. Policy

A member of the Chinese People's Liberation Army stands guard outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. China's ruling Communist Party approved a revised charter that enshrined President Xi Jinping's name under its guiding principles, elevating him to a status that eluded his two immediate predecessors. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg