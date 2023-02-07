Everything We Know Right Now About China's Second Balloon

It’s possible, although they may be hard to detect. In recent years, Chinese balloons have been spotted over countries across five continents, a senior US defense official said on Feb. 4. Last March, a balloon was reported to have hovered for several hours over Taipei’s Songshan Airport, while Japan is also looking into whether two “flying objects” spotted in June 2020 and September 2021 are connected to the one shot down at the weekend. In the US, balloons have previously been located near near Texas, Florida and Hawaii, as well as close to the Pacific Ocean island of Guam, where the US has naval and air force bases. Authorities failed to detect those balloons and only learned about them from the US intelligence community later.