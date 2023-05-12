China Is Scaring Away Foreign Investors That Its Cities Want

But businesses are holding fire on increasing investment in China because of concerns like the crackdown on foreign consultancy firms, according to an executive at a Macau-based travel business, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. The executive recently had meetings with officials from the northeastern city of Jilin seeking partners for ginseng and deer antler trading, as well as officials from Jiangsu province promoting exports of hairy crabs. Despite the talks, the person has no immediate plans to venture into the mainland.