China Creates ‘Strong Nation’ App as Data Regime Tightens

It’s unclear whether the app’s availability will widen, or eventually include Didi Global Inc.’s Chuxing service, by far the country’s dominant ride-hailing platform. Beijing has been wary of the reams of data that mobile app operators like Didi are amassing, everything from online activity to the movements of individuals and government officials. That concern was a key factor behind the government’s decision to launch a probe into Didi in 2021, and establish an over-arching framework to control the flow of sensitive information nationwide.