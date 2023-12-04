Chhattisgarh Polls: BJP Performs Well In Tribal-Dominated Seats

“Tribals are considered to be crucial in the formation of government in the state. Despite taking a number of pro-tribal welfare measures, the Congress could not retain their support this time,” Raipur-based poll analyst R Krishna Das told PTI.

Several incidents of clashes were reported between tribals and the tribals who converted to Christianity in different areas of the state, particularly in Bastar division, related to religious conversion in the last couple of years, he said.