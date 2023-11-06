Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 1: Voting Date, Number Of Seats, Candidates, Results And More

Campaigning for the first phase of Assembly elections in 20 seats in Chhattisgarh ended on Sunday evening, with voting scheduled to take place on November 7.

The first phase of campaigning saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacking Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam, while other leaders of the BJP spoke on religious conversion, deteriorating law and order and corruption.

The Congress based its campaign on the slew of welfare schemes of the Baghel government for farmers, women, tribals and Dalits.

The ruling party in the state on Sunday released its manifesto for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, promising caste census, loan waiver to farmers, Rs 3,200 per quintal for paddy procurement and subsidised cooking gas cylinders to women under a new scheme.

The Congress unveiled its manifesto titled 'Bharose ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28' at six different places - Raipur, Rajnandgaon, Jagdalpur, Bilaspur, Ambikapur and Kawardha - two days before the first phase of the state polls.

Annual financial assistance to married women and landless agricultural labourers, paddy procurement at Rs 3,100 per quintal and cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 to poor families are some of the key highlights of the BJP's poll manifesto for Chhattisgarh released last week.

Filling one lakh vacant government posts in Chhattisgarh in two years and taking people of the state on a visit to the Ram temple, which is being constructed in Ayodhya, are also among the 20 promises of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mentioned in the manifesto.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP manifesto titled 'Modi's Guarantee for Chhattisgarh 2023' during a function held at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the saffron party's state office in Raipur.

Here's all you need to know about the first phase of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh: