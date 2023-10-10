Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases Second List Of 64 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

The opposition party in the Congress ruled state has pinned its hopes on the old guard to ensure victory in the next month's assembly elections in Chhattisgarh as it has given tickets to 11 sitting MLAs and renominated 13 leaders who lost in the 2018 polls.

The state will have a two-phase polling on November 7 (20 seats) and November 17 (70 seats) to elect a new 90-member assembly.

With this, the BJP has so far declared candidates for 85 seats with just five nominees left to be named.

Former chief minister Raman Singh will be contesting from his traditional Rajnandgaon seat, while Leader of Opposition in the assembly Narayan Prasad Chandel has been renominated from his current seat Janjir-Champa.

Popular Chhattisgarhi filmstar Anuj Sharma, who recently joined the BJP, has been fielded from Dharsiwa in Raipur district.

Three MPs, including a Union minister, and two former IAS officers also feature in the list which also has names of more than 20 fresh faces and nine women candidates.

Of the 64 seats for which nominees were announced by the BJP on Monday, 19 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and nine for Scheduled Castes (SC).

State BJP president and Bilaspur Member of Parliament Arun Sao has been fielded from Lormi, Surguja MP and Union minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh from Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST reserved) and Raigarh Lok Sabha member Gomti Sai from Pathalgaon (ST).

Talking to reporters in Raipur, Arun Sao said while the party has given chance to young faces, experienced leaders have also been fielded to contest polls.

"So, it is a mixture of young and experienced leaders," said the state BJP president.