CBI Gets Two More Days Of Sisodia's Custody
After the order was pronounced, Sisodia told the court that although the CBI was treating him well in its custody, repeated questions were causing mental harassment.
A Delhi court on Saturday extended by two days the CBI custody of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the now-scrapped excise policy, and directed the central probe agency to produce him on Monday.
Special judge MK Nagpal also directed the CBI not to ask him the same questions repeatedly after Sisodia termed it as 'mental harassment'.
'They are not using third-degree. But sitting for eight to nine hours and answering the same questions again and again, that too is mental harassment,' Sisodia said.
To which the judge, who had on the last hearing directed the CBI not to use the third degree on the accused, told the probe agency not ask the 'same questions again and again. If you have something new, ask him.' During the arguments, Sisodia's counsel also told the court that his wife's health was very poor and that she was basically in a 'vegetative state'.
'While considering all things, my wife's medical condition has been brushed aside. She is basically a vegetable and her body is degenerating,' the counsel said on behalf of Sisodia.
The former deputy chief minister of Delhi made these arguments while opposing the CBI plea seeking his further custody on the ground that he was not cooperating.
The CBI's plea was opposed by Sisodia's lawyer who said the inefficiency of the agency to complete the probe cannot be ground for remand and he cannot be asked to incriminate himself.
'Non-cooperation cannot be a ground for remand. They cannot say we will wait till he confesses. They should have completed the investigation. Their failure to complete investigation can't be a ground for remand,' senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Sisodia, said.
The court, meanwhile, issued notice to the CBI on Sisodia's bail plea and directed it to file a reply by March 10, when it will hear the arguments on the application.
In his application, Sisodia stated that he joined the investigation as and when called for by the Central probe agency.
He further stated that no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody as all the recoveries have already been made, adding that the other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail.
Asserting that he had held an important constitutional post of Deputy CM of Delhi, Sisodia said he has deep roots in the society.
There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.
AAP supporters staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.
The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.