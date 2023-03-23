Caste Matrix, Performance And Polls — Reasons Behind BJP's New Presidents In Four States
The changes are also an effort to bring more coordination with the central leadership as the Lok Sabha election draws closer.
The Bharatiya Janata Party appointed new party presidents in four states on Thursday in a move to optimise on the changing caste dynamics and address faultlines within the units.
The changes are also an effort to reward good performance and bring more coordination with the central leadership as the 2024 Lok Sabha election draws closer.
CP Joshi is the new state BJP chief in Rajasthan, while Manmohan Samal got the top post in Odisha. Samrat Choudhary will head the Bihar unit, while Virendraa Sachdeva is the new full-time BJP president for Delhi.
Rajasthan
In Rajasthan, where the assembly polls are scheduled at the end of the year, the BJP has appointed Brahmin leader and Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi (48) as the State President replacing Satish Poonia, a Jat leader from Churu.
The change comes days after former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje held a massive show of strength in Salasar, just a few kilometres away from Poonia's hometown.
Poonia, who headed the Rajasthan BJP since 2019, is known to have estranged ties with Raje and had been keeping her away from all party events. This had morphed into a "BJP-versus-BJP" fight that the party leadership wanted to address at the earliest. Hence, the choice of mild-mannered and largely non-aligned Joshi was also to bring more coordination with all factions, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The state unit has many other prominent leaders like ministers Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.
After Salasar, Raje was planning another show of strength in Kota—Birla's constituency—on April 16 and Joshi's appointment might help cool tempers, party leaders said.
A state unit leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, underscored that the performance of the BJP in the civic polls and bypolls—the party lost seven out of eight seats, except Rajsamand—infighting in the state unit and the need for more coordination in the party to take on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seemed to be the reasons behind the move. Joshi's appointment was only opposed by a minister, but even he agreed later, the person quoted above said.
The party had been trying to also develop Brahmin leadership in the state, which has had four Brahmin CMs in the past, the person said.
Bihar
The party has appointed MLC Samrat Choudhary as its Bihar unit president, replacing West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal. Choudhary, a Koeri by caste, was the panchayati raj minister in the earlier government. He belongs to a political family and has been with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Janata Dal (United) in the past.
The 54-year-old has been taking on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar aggressively in the recent months. The choice of Choudhary is also a sign that the BJP is working towards creating divisions within the Kurmi-Koeri vote base, which has been with Kumar. The appointment comes before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's expected visit to Bihar in the first week of April.
A senior BJP leader said that after the recent Kurhani bypoll, the party realised that the Kushwaha vote, which is about 6% of the state's population, was slowly moving away from the JDU. That is why it decided to cash in on that by appointing the state president from a Koeri—"the sahodar (aligned) caste of Kushwaha". The recent breaking away of Upendra Kushwaha—another player in Bihar politics—from the JDU has also strengthened the BJP's hopes of cutting into Kumar's voters.
Odisha
In Odisha, where the assembly polls are due next year at the time of the Lok Sabha election, the party has appointed former minister Manmohan Samal as the new state BJP president. An organisational worker, Samal has been the party president of the state twice earlier and was also a minister in the BJD-BJP coalition government from 2004 to 2008.
The BJP has been working on formulating a strategy to counter the Biju Janata Dal effectively after the saffron party's win in the Dhamnagar bypoll last year and the appointment of General Secretary Sunil Bansal as the in-charge of the state and some other rejigs, according to senior party leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Samal's appointment was also a move to send out a message to the Other Backward Class population, which form over half of the state's population, they said.
Delhi
The BJP has appointed Working President Virendraa Sachdeva as the full-time chief of the Delhi unit. The 53-year-old had succeeded in taking on the Aam Aadmi Party in the excise scam and consistently highlighting the alleged lapses in the Delhi government's administration, those in know of the matter said.
Sachdeva was brought in when the BJP lost the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls. Party insiders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, highlighted that during the campaign, Sachdeva was given the responsibility of carrying out an advertising campaign within a limited budget in which he succeeded.
He does not belong to any camps, has an RSS background and represents the Khatri Punjabi-refugee population, which is influential in many pockets, apart from having a good equation with traders, according to a party functionary, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.