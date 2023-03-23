Caste Matrix, Performance And Polls — Reasons Behind BJP's New Presidents In Four States

In Rajasthan, where the assembly polls are scheduled at the end of the year, the BJP has appointed Brahmin leader and Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi (48) as the State President replacing Satish Poonia, a Jat leader from Churu.

The change comes days after former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje held a massive show of strength in Salasar, just a few kilometres away from Poonia's hometown.

Poonia, who headed the Rajasthan BJP since 2019, is known to have estranged ties with Raje and had been keeping her away from all party events. This had morphed into a "BJP-versus-BJP" fight that the party leadership wanted to address at the earliest. Hence, the choice of mild-mannered and largely non-aligned Joshi was also to bring more coordination with all factions, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The state unit has many other prominent leaders like ministers Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

After Salasar, Raje was planning another show of strength in Kota—Birla's constituency—on April 16 and Joshi's appointment might help cool tempers, party leaders said.

A state unit leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, underscored that the performance of the BJP in the civic polls and bypolls—the party lost seven out of eight seats, except Rajsamand—infighting in the state unit and the need for more coordination in the party to take on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seemed to be the reasons behind the move. Joshi's appointment was only opposed by a minister, but even he agreed later, the person quoted above said.

The party had been trying to also develop Brahmin leadership in the state, which has had four Brahmin CMs in the past, the person said.