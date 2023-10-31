Cash-For-Query Row: Moitra To Submit New List Of Defendants, Court To Hear Matter On Dec. 5

Mahua Moitra, the Trinamool Congress MP, has asked permission to submit a new list of defendants, specifically including only the Bharatiya Janata Party's Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Dehadrai.

In response to this request, the Delhi High Court instructed Dubey and Dehadrai to prepare and present a formal response.

Moitra had included several media outlets and social media intermediaries, including X, YouTube, and Google, as defendants in the lawsuit.

The conflict originated when Dubey submitted a complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker, accusing Moitra of accepting bribes in exchange for asking questions in Parliament. According to Dubey, the basis of these allegations was a letter he received from Dehadrai.

In response, Moitra sent a legal notice to Dubey, Dehadrai, and several media outlets, refuting the claims made against her.

The legal notice emphasised that Dubey, in an attempt tob gain immediate political advantage, repeated false and defamatory accusations in the letter sent to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Moitra's legal counsel also informed Justice Sachin Datta that they are not seeking any immediate interim relief against Dubey and Dehadrai in the proceedings on Tuesday.

It is also pertinent to note that in the previous hearing, Senior Advocate Gopal Snakaranarayanan refused to appear for Moitra, withdrawing from the case amid claims of him having a potential 'conflict of interest' concerning the case.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for this case to take place on Dec. 5.