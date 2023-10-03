Canada Is In Talks With India Over Diplomats As Dispute Grows

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated that his country hopes to maintain ties with India even as it urges the Modi government to participate in an investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Relations between the two countries soured when Trudeau accused India of orchestrating the June killing of Nijjar, 45, outside a Sikh temple in the city of Surrey. The Modi government had listed Nijjar as a terrorist, while community members in Canada described him as a peaceful activist.