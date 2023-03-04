An Emboldened Rishi Sunak Gets Ready to Fight His Own Party Over Taxes

Hardline Brexiteers are nonetheless depressed at the seeming inevitability of the agreement passing relatively easily. One said the promise of divergence from Brussels rules was dying and it was inevitable the UK would end up aligning more closely with the EU over the next decade, first under Sunak and then if Labour wins the next election. That residual unhappiness could still lead to rebellions on issues like tax and immigration in the months ahead, the person predicted.