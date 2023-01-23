Can A Left-Congress Alliance Defeat BJP In Tripura?

Many Congress leaders joined the BJP just before the state elections in 2018, giving a boost to its prospects. Prominent among them was Sudip Roy Barman, son of a former chief minister. A health minister, who was later dropped, Roy was upset at being ignored for the chief minister's post by the BJP and led a rebellion of sorts, finally leaving the party. He won in a byelection on a Congress ticket in 2022.

As of date, five BJP MLAs have left the party. Three joined the Congress, one Trinamool Congress and TIPRA each, showing their displeasure with the functioning of the BJP and alleging throttling of democracy.

The BJP had to drop Biplav Dev as chief minister due to factionalism within the party, adverse feedback on his government, and burgeoning anti-incumbency. He was replaced by Manik Saha in May 2022 to negate negative perception about Dev's administration. The BJP hopes its action in time will help it save governments like in Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

The BJP’s ally IPFT is also facing trouble with three of its MLAs deserting the party and joining the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance or TIPRA headed by Tripura's royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman, former state chief of the Congress.

TIPRA has been increasing its footprints in the tribal areas of the state and won the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections last year. This council’s ambit of control covers over two-thirds of Tripura’s 10,491 sq km area with a population of about 1.2 million people, of which 90% are tribals. It has been advocating for a separate state—‘Greater Tipraland’—for indigenous tribes.