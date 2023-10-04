Too Much Misinformation? The Issue Is Demand, Not Supply

It is also instructive to look at episodes of “misinformation” that may not have been misinformation at all. The Covid lab-leak hypothesis initially was kept off mainstream social media, but it is now seriously debated and might even be true. It stayed alive in part because the supply side of misinformation was so plentiful. Many advocates of the hypothesis were honest truth-seekers, but there were also many scurrilous troublemakers. They served a useful function in this case, much as short sellers do in the market — even when their motives are not pure.