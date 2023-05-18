Cabinet Rejig: Arjun Ram Meghwal Replaces Kiren Rijiju As Law Minister

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday replaced Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who has been moved to the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reallocated portfolios among ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

'The portfolio of (the) Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju,' it said.