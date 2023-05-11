Uddhav vs Shinde Supreme Court Verdict Soon: Here's What Can Happen
The Supreme Court will soon pronounce its judgment on the political crisis in Maharashtra in connection with the fall of Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, due to a rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs in 2022.
Maharashtra Political Crisis: SC hearing today
The verdict will be pronounced by a Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud. The five-judge Constitution bench will include Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.
SC Verdict Today: Here's What Can Happen
If the Supreme Court upholds the Uddhav Thackerary group's plea, then 16 MLAs, including Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will be disqualified. This means that Eknath Shinde will have to resign from his position.
If the Supreme Court leaves the disqualification decision to Assembly Speaker then the Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis government will have no threat as they have numbers on their side.
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Cross-petitions in March 2023
On March 16, the court heard batch of cross-petitions of the groups headed by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for 9 days. After the hearing, the court reserved its judgment on the issue. The hearings started on February 21.
A five-judge constitution bench was headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud and comprised of Justices M.R. Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha. The bench asked a volley of questions to senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who was representing the Thackeray group.
Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde's faction was represented by senior advocates Neeraj Kishan Kaul, Harish Salve, Mahesh Jethmalani and advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh.
How Did The Eknath Shinde Government Come To Power In Maharashtra
In June 2022, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and then Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde plunged the ruling alliance in the state into a political crisis after rebelling against his party. He landed in a Surat hotel along with some Sena MLAs. The move marked the instability of the two-and-a-half-year old Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation.
After a dramatic series of events in a little more than a week, Shinde caused the downfall of the MVA government, which was a coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.
On June 29, 2022, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Governor's direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray to take floor test. Thackeray sensing defeat, resigned which paved the way for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance led by Eknath Shinde to come to power in Maharashtra.