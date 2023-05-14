BQPrimePoliticsMumbai Coastal Road To Be Named After Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Says CM Eknath Shinde
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Coastal Road To Be Named After Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Says CM Eknath Shinde

The 29.2 km long Mumbai Coastal Road is an under construction 8-lane expressway which will reduce travel time to just 40 minutes

14 May 2023, 7:43 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai Coastal Road</p></div>
Mumbai Coastal Road
ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde announced that the new lifeline of Mumbai, the Coastal Highway (popularly known as Coastal Road) will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The announcement was made today during the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti Festival organized at Gateway of India.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project

The 29.2 km long Mumbai Coastal Road project is an under construction 8-lane expressway that would run along Mumbai's western coastline connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north. 

The mega project when completed will reduce travel time between South Mumbai and the Western Suburbs from 2 hours to just 40 minutes.

Here are some important details about the Mumbai Coastal Road Project

  • Estimated Cost of the Project: Rs 12,700 crore

  • Project Start Date:  Foundation stone was laid in December 2018

  • Project Completion Date: Expected to be completed and open in January 2024.

  • Actual Completion Deadline: July 2023

  • Lanes: 4-8 lanes, including 2 lanes dedicated for a bus rapid transit system

  • General consultant: AECOM

Here's the drone drive view of Mumbai's Coastal Road Project

video
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow All The Political News In India On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT