Mumbai Coastal Road To Be Named After Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Says CM Eknath Shinde
The 29.2 km long Mumbai Coastal Road is an under construction 8-lane expressway which will reduce travel time to just 40 minutes
Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde announced that the new lifeline of Mumbai, the Coastal Highway (popularly known as Coastal Road) will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The announcement was made today during the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti Festival organized at Gateway of India.
à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤«à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤¨ à¤ à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ (à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤à¤² à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯à¤µà¥) à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤ªà¤¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤¦à¥à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤², à¤ à¤¶à¥ à¤à¥à¤·à¤£à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¤µà¥ à¤à¤« à¤à¤à¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¯à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤ªà¤¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤µà¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤²à¥.— Eknath Shinde - à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¥ (@mieknathshinde) May 14, 2023
Mumbai Coastal Road Project
The 29.2 km long Mumbai Coastal Road project is an under construction 8-lane expressway that would run along Mumbai's western coastline connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north.
The mega project when completed will reduce travel time between South Mumbai and the Western Suburbs from 2 hours to just 40 minutes.
Here are some important details about the Mumbai Coastal Road Project
Estimated Cost of the Project: Rs 12,700 crore
Project Start Date: Foundation stone was laid in December 2018
Project Completion Date: Expected to be completed and open in January 2024.
Actual Completion Deadline: July 2023
Lanes: 4-8 lanes, including 2 lanes dedicated for a bus rapid transit system
General consultant: AECOM
Here's the drone drive view of Mumbai's Coastal Road Project