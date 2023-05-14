Mumbai Coastal Road To Be Named After Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Says CM Eknath Shinde

The 29.2 km long Mumbai Coastal Road project is an under construction 8-lane expressway that would run along Mumbai's western coastline connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north.

The mega project when completed will reduce travel time between South Mumbai and the Western Suburbs from 2 hours to just 40 minutes.

Here are some important details about the Mumbai Coastal Road Project

Estimated Cost of the Project: Rs 12,700 crore

Project Start Date: Foundation stone was laid in December 2018

Project Completion Date: Expected to be completed and open in January 2024.

Actual Completion Deadline: July 2023

Lanes: 4-8 lanes, including 2 lanes dedicated for a bus rapid transit system

General consultant: AECOM

Here's the drone drive view of Mumbai's Coastal Road Project