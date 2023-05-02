Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Date, Results, Total Voters, And More
Karnataka Assembly elections for 2023 will be held on May 10. Know the total number of voters, result announcement date, and more.
The Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is around the corner and the political parties in the state have pressed the accelerator on campaigning. Both BJP and Congress have released their manifesto for the polls in the state with 224 assembly seats.
The BJP has promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and three free cooking gas cylinders and half-litre Nandini milk every day to all BPL families. Read more about the BJP's manifesto here.
On the other side, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with state chief D K Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah and others released party's manifesto on May 2. Congress has announced five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti for the people of Karnataka.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday, May 1 held a video conference with the officials to review the election arrangements, law and order conditions in the state, news agency ANI reported.
Let’s take a closer look at the voting date, total voters, and more before the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Date
Elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Results
The counting of votes for the Karnataka Elections will take place on Saturday, May 13.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Total Voters
According to Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, the total electorates in Karnataka are 5,21,73,579 crores of which males are 2.62 crores and females are 2.59 crores. The number of first-time voters in the state has gone up by 9.17 lakhs since 2018-19.
58,282 polling stations will be set up across the state for the elections.