Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Date, Results, Total Voters, And More

The Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is around the corner and the political parties in the state have pressed the accelerator on campaigning. Both BJP and Congress have released their manifesto for the polls in the state with 224 assembly seats.

The BJP has promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and three free cooking gas cylinders and half-litre Nandini milk every day to all BPL families. Read more about the BJP's manifesto here.

On the other side, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with state chief D K Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah and others released party's manifesto on May 2. Congress has announced five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti for the people of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday, May 1 held a video conference with the officials to review the election arrangements, law and order conditions in the state, news agency ANI reported.

Let’s take a closer look at the voting date, total voters, and more before the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.