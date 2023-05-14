Karnataka Election Results: Full List Of Winners, Constituency-Wise And Party-Wise
Here's a full list of all 224 constituencies, along with their winners and parties.
The results of the first state elections of 2023 fought in the southern state of India were declared this Saturday and the grand old Congress party came out victorious by winning 135 seats in the 224-member assembly seats in Karnataka, as per the data available on ECI.
BJP came 2nd by winning 66 seats followed by Janata Dal (Secular) which won 19 seats.
Congress Karnataka President DK Shivakumar thanked the people of Karnataka for their support and also congratulated the party leaders for this triumph.
Congress party's victory is Karnataka's victory- a hard earned one!— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 13, 2023
Our guarantees for our people are the guiding force of our vision for the state and we shall get down to implementation right away.
This is a huge mandate for our leaders and workers who have worked hard forâ¦ pic.twitter.com/I9bQOiHm6B
Meanwhile incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday resigned from his post, hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party lost the assembly elections. He accepted the verdict given by the people of Karnataka and promised to come back strong in the upcoming general elections.
à²¨à²¾à²µà³ à²à²°à³à²¨à²¾à²à²à²¦ à²à²¨à²¤à³à²¯ à²¤à³à²°à³à²ªà²¨à³à²¨à³ à²à³à²°à²µà²¦à²¿à²à²¦ à²¸à³à²µà³à²à²°à²¿à²¸à³à²¤à³à²¤à³à²µà³. à²¨à²¾à²µà³ à²¨à²®à³à²® à²¤à²ªà³à²ªà³à²à²³à²¨à³à²¨à³ à²µà²¿à²¶à³à²²à³à²·à²¿à²¸à²¿, à²¸à²°à²¿à²ªà²¡à²¿à²¸à²¿à²à³à²à²¡à³, à²ªà²à³à²·à²µà²¨à³à²¨à³ à²ªà³à²¨à² à²¸à²à²à²à²¿à²¸à²¿, à²¸à²à²¸à²¤à³ à²à³à²¨à²¾à²µà²£à³à²¯ à²µà³à²³à³à²¯à²²à³à²²à²¿ à²®à²¤à³à²¤à³à²®à³à²®à³ à²ªà³à²¨à²°à²¾à²à²®à²¿à²¸à³à²¤à³à²¤à³à²µà³.— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) May 13, 2023
We accept the verdict of people of Karnataka with due respect, we will take this verdict in ourâ¦
Karnataka Elections Results 2023: Full List Of Constituencies And Winners
As per the Election Commission of India - Out of the 224 assembly seats, Congress won 135 seats, BJP won 66, JDS secured 19. Whereas other parties and independent candidate tally was 4.
Below is the list of winners per each constituency of the Karnataka Elections 2023
Karnataka Election Results: 2023 Vs 2018
The BJP's vote share remained largely intact since 2018 but the Congress party made gains by winning the Vokkaliga and Lingayat votes.
Karnataka Election Results: Vote Share
As far as percentage vote share is concerned, Congress bagged around 44% of the vote share, BJP got around 37%, followed by JDS with 15%.