Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi speaks to Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa After Ticket Denial

With the Karnataka Assembly elections just around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in the spotlight for its choice of candidates. The party has fielded many new faces this time, dropping several senior leaders from its list. Among them is veteran BJP leader and sitting MLA K S Eshwarappa, who was denied a ticket this time. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his support to Eshwarappa in a call, urging him to work for the party's victory.