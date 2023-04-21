Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi speaks to Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa After Ticket Denial
The video call between PM Modi and K S Eshwarappa is a significant development in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections
With the Karnataka Assembly elections just around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in the spotlight for its choice of candidates. The party has fielded many new faces this time, dropping several senior leaders from its list. Among them is veteran BJP leader and sitting MLA K S Eshwarappa, who was denied a ticket this time. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his support to Eshwarappa in a call, urging him to work for the party's victory.
As the scrutiny of nomination papers takes place in Karnataka, the BJP has been facing criticism for dropping many senior leaders from its candidate list. K S Eshwarappa, a five-time MLA and a veteran BJP leader, was among those who were denied a ticket. However, Eshwarappa supported the decision of the high command and assured PM Modi that he would work hard to ensure the party's victory in the state.
On a call, PM Modi spoke to Eshwarappa and expressed his confidence in the senior leader's abilities. Modi also urged Eshwarappa to work towards the party's victory, saying that the BJP needed his support and guidance. The call was made on Friday, and Eshwarappa later shared the footage on his social media handle.
While many BJP leaders who were denied tickets have quit the party, Eshwarappa chose to stay and support the party's decision. The BJP has fielded Channabasappa from the Shivamogga seat, and Channabasappa filed his nomination papers in the presence of Eshwarappa. The veteran BJP leader has been an important face in the party for many years, and his support is crucial for the BJP's victory in the upcoming Karnataka polls.