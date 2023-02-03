US and China Talk About Better Ties But Things Have Only Become Worse

The meeting may be more important for China than it is for the US. China — looking to spur flagging economic growth and emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic for good — has a strong interest in making it at least look like relations are getting back on track. Xi's abrupt shift toward a more growth-first strategy since securing a third term as Communist Party leader has helped propel a dramatic turnaround in markets. The MSCI China Index, which had slumped to an 11-year low in October, has gained more than 50% in subsequent weeks, becoming one of the world's best-performing gauges.

Beijing is urging common ground for the sake of the global economic recovery, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper said. The US hasn’t “let go of its obsession with treating China as a so-called strategic competitor,” the People’s Daily said in a commentary Wednesday, adding that “blind anti-China approaches will not work.”

Blinken simply setting foot in China may be enough to calm rising tensions, said Wang Huiyao, the founder of the Center for China and Globalization, a policy research group in Beijing.

In past interactions, US and Chinese diplomats talked past each other, Wang said. “This is very important — the image, the hand-shaking, the meeting taking place in China,” he added.

The muted expectations highlight the challenges of Biden’s “three C’s” strategy to compete, contest and cooperate. While the US wants to pressure China over national security issues, it’s far from certain that it can do so and also get China’s help on pressing global issues such as climate change.

Any tangible improvement will be hampered by the widely shared view in Washington — now incorporated in Pentagon doctrine — that Beijing poses the main threat to the US. A four-star Air Force General, Mike Minihan, fanned the tensions with a note to his staff last month, predicting war with China.

“I hope I am wrong,” Minihan wrote to his staff. “My gut tells me we will fight in 2025.”

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised to visit Taiwan, in a replay of a visit last year by his predecessor as speaker, Nancy Pelosi. Her trip sent relations into a spiral, sparking retaliatory Chinese military exercises and leading Beijing to cancel a range of working-level discussions.