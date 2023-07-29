BJP Overhauls Team Of Central Office-Bearers, Brings In AMU Ex-Vice Chancellor Mansoor

BJP president JP Nadda rejigged the list of the party's central office-bearers on Saturday, bringing in a Pasmanda Muslim from Uttar Pradesh as one of its-vice presidents and accommodating its former Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar as a national general secretary.

The Bharatiya Janata Party das dropped C T Ravi, a leader from Karnataka, and Dilip Saikia, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam, as its general secretaries, with sources indicating that they may be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor, now a BJP MLC in Uttar Pradesh, has been made a vice-president, a decision seen to be part of the party's overtures to Pasmanda Muslims.