BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria passes away; PM Modi, Haryana CM Khattar condole demise
Rattan Lal Kataria had been admitted at the PGIMER in Chandigarh for the past month following an illness
Former Union minister and the BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria passed away on Thursday at the age of 71.
Rattan Lal Kataria had been admitted at the PGIMER in Chandigarh for the past month following an illness. He died around 3.30 am, an aide told news agency PTI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of three-time BJP MP.
"Pained by the passing away of MP and former Minister Shri Rattan Lal Kataria Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contribution towards public service and social justice. He played a key role in strengthening BJP in Haryana. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti" PM Modi tweeted.
Senior BJP leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Haryana State BJP President Om Prakash Dhankar expressed their condolences.
"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister of State and MP from Ambala Ratan Lal Kataria," Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.
Khattar also visited Kataria's residence and paid tributes to him.
à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤ à¤à¤¬à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¤¦ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤°à¤¤à¤¨ à¤²à¤¾à¤² à¤à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¤¨ à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) May 18, 2023
à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤¹à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤£à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¨à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤¶à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¸à¤¦ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¼ à¤à¤ à¤¾à¤à¥¤
à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥à¤·à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¹à¥à¥¤
à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤â¦ pic.twitter.com/cqfVjwjsHM
à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¤¦ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤°à¤¤à¤¨ à¤²à¤¾à¤² à¤à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ªà¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¤à¤° à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤à¤à¤²à¤¿ à¤ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤µ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¸à¥à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¢à¤¾à¤¢à¤¼à¤¸ à¤¬à¤à¤§à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) May 18, 2023
à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿! pic.twitter.com/PsyiZ3yIcO
à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤à¤¬à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¤¦ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤¹à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤£à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤· à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ @kataria4ambala à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥:à¤à¤¦ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤à¤à¤²à¤¿ à¤ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤à¥à¤·à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Om Prakash Dhankarð®ð³ (@OPDhankar) May 18, 2023
à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¥à¤¯ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤â¦ pic.twitter.com/lgBx8nNAF2
Who Was Rattan Lal Kataria?
Rattan Lal Kataria was born on December 19, 1951 in Haryana. He received his education from Kurukshetra University. He held key positions in the Modi government, serving as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment until July 7, 2021.
Kataria was a member of the 16th Lok Sabha and represented the Ambala constituency. He secured his position in the 16th Lok Sabha by winning the elections as a candidate of the BJP surpassing his closest rival Raj Kumar Balmiki from Congress. Prior to this, Kataria had also been elected to the 13th Lok Sabha from Ambala as a candidate of the BJP.