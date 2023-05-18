BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria passes away; PM Modi, Haryana CM Khattar condole demise

Former Union minister and the BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria passed away on Thursday at the age of 71.

Rattan Lal Kataria had been admitted at the PGIMER in Chandigarh for the past month following an illness. He died around 3.30 am, an aide told news agency PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of three-time BJP MP.

"Pained by the passing away of MP and former Minister Shri Rattan Lal Kataria Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contribution towards public service and social justice. He played a key role in strengthening BJP in Haryana. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti" PM Modi tweeted.