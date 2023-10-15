BJP MP Demands 'Immediate Suspension' Of TMC MP Mahua Moitra
The letter alleges the exchange of bribe between the MP and Darshan Hiranandani.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday, October 15, wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla demanding the constitution of an inquiry committee against Trinamool Congress' (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, and her immediate suspension from the house, according to Press Trust of India.
The letter cites 'irrefutable evidence' shared by Shri Jai Anant Dehadrai, advocate, regarding bribes exchanged between Mohua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, to ask questions in exchange for 'cash' and 'gifts', however, BQ Prime has not independently reviewed the note.
Hirandani is CEO of Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group.
PTI released the letter on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter. BQ Prime has not independently verified the letter.
Dubey has drawn a parallel between this case and the one that transpired on December 12, 2005, in his letter, referring to it as a resurgence of the 'cash for query' case in Parliament. Back in 2005, a committee led by Pawan Kumar Bansal investigated the matter, leading to the expulsion of 10 Lok Sabha members from their membership on December 23, 2005.
Dubey mentions that that of her 61 questions, Moitra has asked approximately 50 questions in parliament which seek information to protect the business interests of Hiranandani and his company.