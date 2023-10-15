BJP MP Demands 'Immediate Suspension' Of TMC MP Mahua Moitra

The letter cites 'irrefutable evidence' shared by Shri Jai Anant Dehadrai, advocate, regarding bribes exchanged between Mohua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, to ask questions in exchange for 'cash' and 'gifts', however, BQ Prime has not independently reviewed the note.

Hirandani is CEO of Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group.

PTI released the letter on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter. BQ Prime has not independently verified the letter.

Dubey has drawn a parallel between this case and the one that transpired on December 12, 2005, in his letter, referring to it as a resurgence of the 'cash for query' case in Parliament. Back in 2005, a committee led by Pawan Kumar Bansal investigated the matter, leading to the expulsion of 10 Lok Sabha members from their membership on December 23, 2005.