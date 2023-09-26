Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases Second List Of 39 Candidates

MP Elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The ruling party in the state has so far declared candidates for 78 seats for polls to the 230-member House, including its first list of 39 names that was released in August.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are likely to be held at the end of the year.

The BJP has fielded union ministers Faggan Singh Kulaste from Niwas (ST), Prahlad Singh Patel from Narsinghpur, whose brother Jalam Singh Patel is the incumbent MLA and Narendra Singh Tomar from Dimni.

The BJP has also fielded four Lok Sabha MPs, namely Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur (West), Riti Pathak from Sidhi, Ganesh Singh from Satna and Udaypratap Singh from Gadarwara.

Pathak has been named in place of MLA Kedarnath Shukla, whose alleged supporter was named in the Sidhi case in which a tribal was urinated upon, the incident causing outrage across the nation, news agency PTI reported.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will contest from Indore-1 Assembly seat.