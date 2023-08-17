BJP Candidate List For 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Released; Check 21 Names Here
The names of the 21 candidates in the list were decided at the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday.
The BJP on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections scheduled to be held later this year.
The names of the 21 candidates in the list were decided at the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief J P Nadda and attended by PM Narendra Modi as well as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.
In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel from Patan, Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar, Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon, Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST), Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC), Alka Chandrakar from Khallari, Gita Ghasi Sahu from Khujji and Maniram Kashyap from Bastar (ST), among others.
BJP Candidate List 2023 For Chhattisgarh Elections
Besides Chhattisgarh, elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram later this year.
In the 2018 Assembly Elections held in Chhattisgarh, the BJP won only 15 of the 90 seats in the state against 68 of the Congress.
"BJP takes every election very seriously and that's why the central leadership decided to release the names of candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections before the announcement of poll dates so that they get more time to go to the public," Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao said while talking to news agency PTI.
VIDEO | "BJP takes every election very seriously and that's why the central leadership decided to release the names of candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections before the announcement of poll dates so that they get more time to go to the public," says state BJP chiefâ¦ pic.twitter.com/o3Wxzsimsm— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2023
Reacting to the candidate list released by BJP, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "I came to know that they (BJP) have released the first list of 21 candidates but it's not important (kuch khas nahi hai)..."
