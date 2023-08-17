BJP Candidate List For 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Released; Check 21 Names Here

The BJP on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections scheduled to be held later this year.

The names of the 21 candidates in the list were decided at the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief J P Nadda and attended by PM Narendra Modi as well as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel from Patan, Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar, Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon, Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST), Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC), Alka Chandrakar from Khallari, Gita Ghasi Sahu from Khujji and Maniram Kashyap from Bastar (ST), among others.