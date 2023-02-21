The Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-And-Dagger Secrecy To Plan His Ukraine Trip

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky walk down the Colonnade as they make their way to the Oval Office at the White House on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Zelensky is meeting with President Biden on his first known trip outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, and the two leaders are expected to discuss continuing military aid. Zelensky will reportedly address a joint meeting of Congress in the evening. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)