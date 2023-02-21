Biden Says Putin Will Never Find Victory In His War on Ukraine
The first year of the war has defied expectations as Russia failed to overrun Ukraine and Kyiv’s allies stayed largely united on providing weapons and on imposing sanctions.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden hit back at Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he would never win his war in Ukraine in a speech marking the one-year point of his invasion.
“I’ve just come from a visit to Kyiv and I can report: Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most important it stands free,” Biden said Tuesday at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, capping a dramatic trip that included a surprise visit to Kyiv where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia,” Biden said, adding that the US and its allies would announce fresh sanctions against Moscow this week. He didn’t elaborate on the new penalties.
The first year of the war has defied expectations as Russia failed to overrun Ukraine and Kyiv’s allies stayed largely united on providing the country with weapons and on imposing sanctions aimed at crippling Moscow’s war effort.
Biden is visiting the region at a critical time and delivered his speech hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with his war and said Moscow would suspend its observation of the New START nuclear treaty with the US.
Putin in his speech accused the US and Ukraine’s allies of starting the war, a claim Biden dismissed.
“Tonight, I speak once more to the people of Russia,” Biden said. “The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. The West was not planning to attack Russia, as Putin said today. And millions of Russian citizens only want to live in peace with their neighbors are not the enemy.”
“He could end the war with a word,” said Biden about Putin. “This was never a necessity. It’s a tragedy.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russia’s suspension of the treaty “deeply unfortunate and irresponsible.” Upon taking office in 2021, Biden extended the nuclear treaty by five years to 2026. The State Department accused Russia last month of breaching the terms of the treaty by refusing to allow inspectors on its territory.
--With assistance from and .
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.