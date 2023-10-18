Biden Says He Supports Two-State Solution, Announces $100 Million Aid To Gaza, West Bank

On Wednesday, the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation in a statement said it supports the embodiment of the independent and sovereign State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with its capital, Al-Quds (East Jerusalem).

Later in a post on X, Biden announced $100 million for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank to support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians. "And we will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups," he said.

"Let me make myself clear: The vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. And Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people," he said in another post.

On October 7, Hamas-led factions launched an unprecedented multi-front attack - from land, sea and the air - on Israel, which has said that more than 1,400 people have been killed so far on its side.