Biden’s Middle East Mission Unraveling After Deadly Hospital Blast

Administration officials have said they didn’t plan to deploy the US military on the ground in Israel. But an escalation raises the risk of a miscalculation, such as an errant missile hitting US forces in the Mediterranean, or a broad assault on Israel, that could force an American response. The US also still has about 2,500 troops in Iraq, where Iranian-backed militias pose a major military threat. Biden called the Iraqi prime minister Tuesday to discuss how to prevent an expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict.