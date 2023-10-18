Biden Lands In Israel Seeking To Salvage Trip After Deadly Blast
President Joe Biden arrived Wednesday in Tel Aviv, seeking to reinforce the US commitment to Israel and prevent its war with Hamas from spreading and plunging the Middle East into chaos.
His visit comes with tensions soaring after a massive bombing at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday night killed at least 500 people and led to Israel and the Hamas militant group trading blame for the attack.
Biden had originally also envisioned the trip as an opportunity to secure additional humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians after Hamas’s bloody incursion from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel on Oct. 7.
Yet the hospital blast threw that mission — and regional stability — into peril. Instead, Biden’s abbreviated trip will focus primarily on a public show of support after the assault by Hamas, which runs Gaza and is designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union.
In Tel Aviv, Biden is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior aides before a larger summit with Israel’s war cabinet to discuss the country’s defense assistance needs.
Later, the American president is expected to meet with Israeli victims’ families, including relatives of those being held hostage in Gaza. He is then scheduled to make public remarks on the conflict and confer with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
The visit to Israel, which enjoys broad bipartisan support in the US, and to a war zone provides a clear political opportunity for the 80-year-old president, who has sought to combat concern over his age and competence by wielding US influence abroad. Yet Biden must balance that show of support with growing anger over the hospital explosion.
