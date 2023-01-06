Biden Gets A Political Gift On Jan. 6 Anniversary With GOP’s Capitol Mutiny

Biden will also honor Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who presided over certification of Biden’s 2020 victory in the state in the face of threats from Trump supporters; former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican drummed out of office for resisting efforts to overturn Biden’s victory in his state; and Shaye Moss, an election worker in Fulton County, Georgia, who has been baselessly targeted by Trump’s supporters.