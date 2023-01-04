Bharat Jodo Yatra: Five Key Things Congress Needs To Fix To Reap Gains

Huge crowds are thronging to the yatra, people are jostling to have a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi, for whom it is a reinvention of sorts. No doubt it is a re-branding exercise for the Gandhi scion. The cadre of the party which has been badly demotivated after a string of losses needed something like this for rejuvenation. Rahul gets an opportunity to meet people from different demographies and get to understand India better, get a first hand feel of the real issues on the ground, something which he has been found lacking earlier. People who have formed an opinion about Rahul through WhatsApp messages get to know and understand him.

It’s a zero-loss proposition for the Congress, as it is not in power, people don’t expect it to solve issues. But they do need a lending ear to tell tale their problems. Rahul gets first-hand feedback. All’s well up to this point. BJY has given the Congress the much-needed impetus. It has garnered loads of free publicity and coverage. However, to convert it into electoral success, a lot needs to be done.