Bar Association Of India Condemns Brazil Riots, Wants G20 To Strengthen ‘Rule Of Law’

The Bar Association of India called for concerted action to prevent incidents similar to the riots that happened in Brazil's capital last Sunday, where rioters targeted the nation's top government establishments.

In a note condemning the attack, the bar's President Prashant Kumar, on behalf of BRICS Legal Forum India Chapter, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to galvanise the G20 member countries "to take the strengthening of the rule of law in its true sense on the top of the G20 agenda".

On Sunday, thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil's Congress, Presidential Palace and the Supreme Court to incite a military intervention. The insurrection comes just a week after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to power in the South American nation.