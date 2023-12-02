Assembly Elections 2023 Result: Date, Time, Live Streaming And Other Details

Elections to the five states took place between November 7-November 30 and the counting of votes will take place soon.

Most exit polls on Thursday put the BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh and gave it an edge in Rajasthan while predicting that it was advantage Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Pollsters also indicated that there was a possibility of a hung House in Mizoram with Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) locked in a close race with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF). The Congress and the BJP were shown lagging behind in the northeastern state.

While the BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh (230 seats), the Congress is ruling Rajasthan (200) and Chhattisgarh (90). In Telangana, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been in power for 10 years and in Mizoram, the MNF is in government.