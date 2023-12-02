Assembly Elections 2023 Result: Date, Time, Live Streaming And Other Details
While BJP is in power in MP, the Congress is ruling Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, BRS has been in power for 10 years.
Elections to the five states took place between November 7-November 30 and the counting of votes will take place soon.
Most exit polls on Thursday put the BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh and gave it an edge in Rajasthan while predicting that it was advantage Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
Pollsters also indicated that there was a possibility of a hung House in Mizoram with Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) locked in a close race with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF). The Congress and the BJP were shown lagging behind in the northeastern state.
While the BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh (230 seats), the Congress is ruling Rajasthan (200) and Chhattisgarh (90). In Telangana, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been in power for 10 years and in Mizoram, the MNF is in government.
Five States Election Results: Date And Time
The results of the Assembly Elections 2023 in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh will be announced on Sunday, December 3. The counting of votes will start at 8 am.
The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place on December 4, a day after it was originally scheduled, the Election Commission said on Friday.
It said the decision was taken following representations from various quarters requesting for a change in the date of counting from December 3 on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.
How To Check Assembly Election Results 2023?
Assembly Election 2023 results will be available in real-time on the Election Commission Website - https://results.eci.gov.in/
BQ Prime will also keep readers updated on the Assembly Election Results 2023.
Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Streaming Details
Assembly Elections 2023: Here Are Exit Poll Results
India Today-Axis My India, Today's Chanakya and India TV-CNX predicted a big victory for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. While most pollsters predicted an edge for the BJP in Rajasthan, three exit polls in their upper limit forecast a Congress win in the desert state.
In Madhya Pradesh, while Dainik Bhaskar predicted 95-115 seats for the BJP and 105-120 for the Congress, India Today-Axis My India forecasted that the BJP will get 140 to 162 seats and the Congress 68-90.
India TV CNX also gave a landslide to the BJP, pegging its seats at 140 to 159 and 70-89 seats to the Congress. Today's Chanakya forecasted that the BJP would get 151 (plus minus 12 seats) and the Congress 74 (plus minus 12 seats).
While Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted that the BJP would get 100-123 seats and the Congress 102-125, Republic TV-Matrize forecast 118-130 seats for the BJP and 97-107 for the Congress.
TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat said the BJP would get 106-116 and the Congress would get 111-121. Times Now-ETG gave 105-117 seats to the BJP and 109-125 to the Congress.
Jist-TIF-NAI said the Congress was enjoying 2018-like edge in Madhya Pradesh, predicting 107-124 seats for the party as against the BJP's 102-119.
(With PTI inputs)