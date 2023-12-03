Assembly Elections 2023: Beyond The Ballot — States Must Unlock Demographic Dividend

Consider Rajasthan. India’s largest state is 3.4 lakh sq km in area with a population of 80 million with a median age of 25.6 years. In terms of area and population, it is comparable to Germany which boasts of a GDP of $4.4 trillion. Rajasthan’s GDP however, at $170 billion is closer to Ukraine and its per capita income at around $1,872 is comparable to Laos.

Madhya Pradesh has a population of 84 million with a median age of 25.9 years and is 3.08 lakh sq km in area. In terms of size, it compares with Poland which has a GDP of $842 billion and in population with Turkey with a GDP of $1.15 trillion. The GDP of Madhya Pradesh, at $150 billion, it is closer to Ethiopia and its per capita income in dollar terms at $1,686 places it closer to Senegal.

Chhattisgarh is spread across 1.35 lakh sq km and has a population of just over 29 million with a median age of 26 years. In terms of size it is comparable to Greece which has a GDP of $ 242 billion and in population with Cote d’Ivoire with a GDP of $ 79 billion. In terms of economic output, Chhattisgarh’s GDP projected to touch Rs 5.09 lakh crore or $62 billion places it alongside Serbia and its per capita income at $1,827 is comparable to that of Kyrgyz Republic.

Telangana is 1.12 lakh sq km in size and the population of 37 million is a tad older with a median age of 31 years. In area it is a bit larger than South Korea which is spread over 100.4 sq km with a GDP of $ 1.17 trillion. In population Telangana is comparable to Poland. Its GDP at under $170 billion places it between Ukraine and Kuwait and its per capita income at $3,800 is comparable to that of Bolivia.

Take Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous states. Bihar boasts of the lowest median age at 21.9 years, is 94,163 sq km in area and has a population of around 130 million as per the recent caste survey. In terms of size, Bihar is comparable to Hungary with a GDP of $203 billion and in population like Mexico with a GDP of $ 1.8 trillion. In terms of economic output Bihar’s GDP of $103 billion ranks with Guatemala and its per capita income of $652 just above Mozambique.

Uttar Pradesh boasts of a median age of 24.7 years, is spread over 2.4 lakh sq km and has a population of 230 million. In area UP is comparable to the United Kingdom which has a GDP of $ 3.3 trillion and in population with Brazil with a GDP of $2.13 trillion. UP’s GDP projected to touch Rs 24.39 lakh crore or $293 billion ranks it alongside Czech Republic and in per capita income at $ 952 below Togo.