Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Early Trends Show Strong Start For BJP In Tripura, Nagaland

The counting of votes in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland began at 8 a.m. on Thursday. The fate of candidates from 60 assembly seats in each of the three states will be decided.

The BJP hopes to repeat its 2018 victory in Tripura against an unexpected alliance of the Congress and the Left. Exit polls for the crucial state have varied between a clean sweep for the saffron party and a hung house. The new entrant, the Tipra Motha, can play kingmaker if the latter outcome comes to pass.

Following a heated battle between the BJP and Conrad Sangma's National People's Party, Meghalaya seems to be heading towards a hung house, according to exit polls. In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, which is allied with the BJP, has emerged as the clear winner in exit polls for the state.

Results for byelections to one parliamentary constituency in Lakshadweep will also be announced today, along with those for Lumla constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal, and Kasba Peth and Chinchwad seats in Maharashtra.