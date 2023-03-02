BQPrimePoliticsAssembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Early Trends Show Strong Start For BJP In Tripura, Nagaland
Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Early Trends Show Strong Start For BJP In Tripura, Nagaland

The counting of votes in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland begins on Thursday.
02 Mar 2023, 8:17 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Voting in Tripura. (Source:&nbsp;Official Twitter handle of Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura)</p></div>
Voting in Tripura. (Source: Official Twitter handle of Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura)
LIVE FEED
Counting Trends At 10 A.M. 

As of 10 a.m. as per official Election Commission of India counting trends, the BJP alliances in Tripura and Nagaland appear to be heading for victories, while Meghalaya is tightly poised. Exit polls had indicated a hung house in Meghalaya.

Early Trends

Early trends coming in indicate a BJP comeback in Tripura and Nagaland. The party in power is leading in six and three seats respectively in the two states.

In Meghalaya, the National People's Party is currently leading in three seats.


Fate Of Candidates In 60 Seats Each To Be Decided

The counting of votes in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland began at 8 a.m. on Thursday. The fate of candidates from 60 assembly seats in each of the three states will be decided.

The BJP hopes to repeat its 2018 victory in Tripura against an unexpected alliance of the Congress and the Left. Exit polls for the crucial state have varied between a clean sweep for the saffron party and a hung house. The new entrant, the Tipra Motha, can play kingmaker if the latter outcome comes to pass.

Following a heated battle between the BJP and Conrad Sangma's National People's Party, Meghalaya seems to be heading towards a hung house, according to exit polls. In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, which is allied with the BJP, has emerged as the clear winner in exit polls for the state.

Results for byelections to one parliamentary constituency in Lakshadweep will also be announced today, along with those for Lumla constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal, and Kasba Peth and Chinchwad seats in Maharashtra.

