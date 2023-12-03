Assembly Elections 2023 Result Trends Live: Key Numbers From Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana
Key numbers: Here's how parties are faring in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana.
Assembly Election Results: Status As Of 11:30 A.M.
Rajasthan Results: BJP maintains lead, past the majority mark.
Telangana Results: Congress maintain lead past majority mark.
Madhya Pradesh Results: BJP maintains lead, past the majority mark.
Chhattisgarh Results: BJP maintains lead, past the majority mark.
Assembly Election Results: Status As Of 10:30 A.M.
Rajasthan Results: Trends in for all 199 seats, BJP past majority mark at 109.
Telangana Results: Trends in for all 119 seats, Congress past majority mark at 70.
Madhya Pradesh Results: Trends in for all 230 seats, BJP past majority mark at 140.
Catch all the live updates here:
Congress Past Majority Mark In Telangana, Chhattisgarh
The Congress crossed the half-way mark in Telangana and Chattisgarh, while Bharatiya Janata Party was past the majority number in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as of 9:55 a.m.
BJP Crosses Half-Way Mark In MP, Rajasthan
The Bharatiya Janata Party cross the half-way mark in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in trends available by 9:30 a.m.
Will Exit Poll Predictions Turn Out To Be True?
The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Exit polls had predicted close elections in MP and Rajasthan, while forecasting a win for the Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.