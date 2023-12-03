BQPrimePoliticsAssembly Elections 2023 Result Trends Live: Key Numbers From Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana
ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly Elections 2023 Result Trends Live: Key Numbers From Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana

Key numbers: Here's how parties are faring in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana.

03 Dec 2023, 12:51 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Assembly Elections 2023 Result Trends Live: Key Numbers From Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Assembly Election Results: Status As Of 11:30 A.M.

Rajasthan Results: BJP maintains lead, past the majority mark.

Telangana Results: Congress maintain lead past majority mark.

Madhya Pradesh Results: BJP maintains lead, past the majority mark.

Chhattisgarh Results: BJP maintains lead, past the majority mark.

Assembly Elections 2023 Result Trends Live: Key Numbers From Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana
ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly Election Results: Status As Of 10:30 A.M.

Rajasthan Results: Trends in for all 199 seats, BJP past majority mark at 109.

Telangana Results: Trends in for all 119 seats, Congress past majority mark at 70.

Madhya Pradesh Results: Trends in for all 230 seats, BJP past majority mark at 140.

Catch all the live updates here:


Congress Past Majority Mark In Telangana, Chhattisgarh

The Congress crossed the half-way mark in Telangana and Chattisgarh, while Bharatiya Janata Party was past the majority number in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as of 9:55 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Crosses Half-Way Mark In MP, Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party cross the half-way mark in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in trends available by 9:30 a.m.

Catch all the live updates here:


Will Exit Poll Predictions Turn Out To Be True?

The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Exit polls had predicted close elections in MP and Rajasthan, while forecasting a win for the Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.



Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT