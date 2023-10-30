As Maratha Quota Stir Turns Violent, CM Shinde Meets Guv At Raj Bhavan

Shinde was at Raj Bhavan for 45 minutes, after which deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, met the CM at his official residence Varsha.

During the day, angry protesters torched, vandalised homes or offices of three MLAs -- two of the NCP and one of the BJP -- targeted a municipal council building and disrupted road traffic in different parts of the state, police said, adding no casualties were reported.

The incidents of violence and arson were reported from central Maharashtra's Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

The state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation said it was stopping operations from several depots in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) after some of its buses were damaged.