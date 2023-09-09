TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Arrested In Corruption Case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested in a case of alleged corruption.

The former chief minister was arrested by the CID around 6:00 am from RK Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town, an official said.

"It is to inform you that you have been arrested...at 6 am at RK Function Hall, Gnanapuram, H/o Moolasagaram, Nandyala town and it is a non-bailable offence," M Dhanunjayudu, deputy superintendent of policy of CID's Economic Offences Wing, said in a notice served to Naidu.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been arrested under relevant IPC sections, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 465 (forgery), according to the notice. The Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

The notice was served under CrPC Section 50 (1) (2).