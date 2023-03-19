Amrit Pal Singh Had Links To Pakistan-Based Terrorist Organisations: Officials

Officials in know of the matter said the centre was monitoring his activities and the social fall out of his actions, and was working in tandem with the State of Punjab to rein him in. Officials said Singh was using religion as a shield. During the recent Ajnala incident when his supporters had barged into the police station brandishing swords demanding the release of one of his aides Lovepreet Singh Toofan, they had deliberately put the Guru Granth Sahib in a Palki (mini bus) in front of the police. This act of using the holy guru granth sahib during violent protests had led to anger against Singh in the minds of many members of the community, officials said. The concept of sacrilege or beadbi is very important in Sikhism, and the Akal Takht Sahib -- the highest temporal seat of the sikhs-- had formed a committee to investigate Guru Sahib's disrespect in the Ajnala case. The panel in its report has recommended not carrying the saroop (physical copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib to protest sites and disputed places.