Amit Shah Pitches For A Tamil PM In The Future

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, on Sunday, pitched for making a Tamil as Prime Minister in the future, party sources in Chennai said.

The BJP veteran, also its former national president, made the remarks at a closed door meeting of state party functionaries during his visit in the city.

Without divulging details, sources indicated he pitched for a Tamil PM in the near future. Such an opportunity was lost in the past twice, he was said to have stated and reportedly blamed the ruling DMK for this.