AAP Gets Recovery Notice Of Rs 163.62 Crore For Political Advertisements, PTI Reports

The notice from DIP reads, "In view of the above, you are requested to reimburse Rs 99,31,10,053 to the State Exchequer immediately and Rs 7.11 crore (approximately) for the remaining advertisements whose payment has not been released so far by the government, should be paid directly to the concerned agencies in 10 days from the date of issue of this notice." On Dec. 20, when LG Saxena had directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the party for "political advertisements", the party had said that he has no power to pass such orders.