What to Expect In The First Republican Debate

Watch for hawkish rhetoric toward China, which has become a staple of Republican politics. Several of the candidates have called for revoking China’s permanent normal trade relations status. DeSantis has advocated going beyond that and banning the sale of US farmland to Chinese officials, imports of goods made with stolen intellectual property and encouraging the repatriation of US capital from China with tax incentives. Scott supports the “strategic” use of sanctions against China, barring the sale of oil from the nation’s emergency oil reserve to China and requiring apps like TikTok to be labeled “Made in China.”