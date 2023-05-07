Why Reinstatement Of Medical Insurance Cover Is Crucial

The term 'reinstatement of cover' itself suggests its meaning, which is that the insurance cover for an individual is reinstated or restored. There are times when the individual makes a claim on a health insurance policy and, when this happens, the amount till the limit of the sum assured is used up.

Normally, the sum assured is the total amount up to which claims can be made during the policy term and this period is usually a year. If any limit is used up, then this will be normally restored at the renewal of the policy, which will be after the completion of the initial term.

However, in case of a second or multiple claims, the sum assured might not be enough and, hence, this is where the reinstatement facility comes into play.

Several companies offer this reinstatement facility whereby the limit of the person insured is reinstated before the end of the term of the policy. This has its benefits as the person who is insured has the peace of mind that even though, they have used the health policy due to a claim, there is still adequate protection that is present for them which can still be used.

It becomes useful when a claim is made and can be especially beneficial when there is a situation of multiple claims, especially on a floater policy.