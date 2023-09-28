Why Filing Nomination Should Not Be Ignored
Nomination makes the transition and access for the financial assets smooth for the family members of a deceased person.
One of the terms that every investor comes across in every financial asset is that of nomination. The tendency is to consider this as a part of the investment process, but it is not given much attention and sometimes it is ignored altogether. This is not the correct approach because it is nomination that makes the transition and access for the financial assets smooth for the family members of a deceased person.
Here is a look at the various aspects related to nomination.
Nomination Process
Nomination is nothing but the process of appointing one, or more persons to get the value of the financial assets in case of the death of the original holder of the assets.
The process of nomination can be used in a wide variety of areas. This includes everything from bank accounts to mutual fund folios to even Demat accounts and small savings investments. The holder or holders of the instrument can nominate one or more persons, though if there are multiple nominees, then it is important to disclose the share of each of the nominees who have been mentioned. This will ensure that the correct distribution takes place. Nominations can be made for financial assets held in a single name as well as jointly.
Ease Of Transfer
In case of death of the original owner of the financial assets, the vital part is to then ensure that the funds or the investments are transferred to those who should have access to it. One of the ways to do this is also through the process of joint holding, but this does not mean that a joint holding should not have nomination.
A nomination should be present for every investment because there are situations where both the joint holders are deceased and then it becomes difficult for their dependents to access the assets. There is a specific procedure that has to be followed, be it for a bank account or a mutual fund investment and that will complete the transfer. Usually this requires the death certificate of the account holder, along with the Know Your Client details of the nominee, along with the specific forms for the specific institution. A lot more details, especially about the legal heirs, are required along with affidavits when there is no nomination and completing this can take a lot of time and effort.
Mutual Fund Requirement
There is a requirement to have a nomination for every mutual fund investment, for which the first deadline was March 31, 2023, but this has been extended to Dec. 31, 2023. There are lakhs of investors who have not made a nomination for their mutual fund investments. A lot of these are old time investors, who have not done so because of the fact that when they made the investment this was not mandatory, so they did not pay attention to this. Others believe that they do not need the nomination and hence have avoided it. Now, it is required that every investor will have to either make a nomination or give an express consent to opt out of nomination, to keep their mutual fund investments active.
Will And Its Impact
Nomination is just one of the steps that a person has to take with respect to planning for the transfer of their assets to the next generation. A Will is the most important document in this regard, where it lists out all the assets of the individual and the manner in which these are to be distributed among the various legal heirs and others. A Will helps to simplify the exact distribution of assets after the death of an individual, as the details are clearly outlined therein. One has to understand that the nominee is not the final owner of the assets that have come to them, as the Will overrides the nomination. The nominee will have to transfer the relevant assets to the legal heirs if the Will says so, as they are just the trustees of the assets till the final distribution. This is another factor to consider because having the right nominees is also an important step in the overall process.
Arnav Pandya is founder Moneyeduschool
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.