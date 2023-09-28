Why Filing Nomination Should Not Be Ignored

In case of death of the original owner of the financial assets, the vital part is to then ensure that the funds or the investments are transferred to those who should have access to it. One of the ways to do this is also through the process of joint holding, but this does not mean that a joint holding should not have nomination.

A nomination should be present for every investment because there are situations where both the joint holders are deceased and then it becomes difficult for their dependents to access the assets. There is a specific procedure that has to be followed, be it for a bank account or a mutual fund investment and that will complete the transfer. Usually this requires the death certificate of the account holder, along with the Know Your Client details of the nominee, along with the specific forms for the specific institution. A lot more details, especially about the legal heirs, are required along with affidavits when there is no nomination and completing this can take a lot of time and effort.