What India's Mutual Funds Bought And Sold In September

Contribution of systematic investment plans to mutual funds crossed Rs 16,000 crore for the first time in September, as investors recorded net inflows of Rs 14,091.3 crore.

Net assets under management grew 2.6%, adding a total of Rs 48,147.1 crore over the period, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Wednesday.

ICICI Direct released a report on how fund managers allocated this addition into equities on Oct. 12.

HDFC Bank Ltd. was the top holding for eight out of 10 asset management companies mentioned in the report.

Here are some of the other top picks: