What Are The Best Ways To Build A Retirement Corpus?

There are several investment options available for retirement planning in India. Here are some of the popular ones:

Equity Mutual Funds: Equity mutual funds are ideal for long-term investment goals, including retirement planning. Equity funds invest in stocks and have the potential to generate higher returns than other investment options. However, they attract higher risk.

Public Provident Fund: PPF is a popular investment option for retirement planning. It offers guaranteed returns and tax benefits under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The current interest rate on PPF is 7.1% per annum. The investment in PPF has a lock-in period of 15 years, which can be extended for another five years.



National Pension System: NPS is a government-backed retirement savings scheme. It offers tax benefits and allows investors to choose from different investment options such as equity, debt, and government bonds. The maximum investment limit in NPS is ₹1.5 lakh per annum.

Fixed Deposits: FDs are a popular investment option for conservative investors. They offer guaranteed returns and are considered safe. However, they come with lower returns compared to equity-based investments. The interest rates on FDs vary across banks and depend on the tenure of the deposit. Senior citizens can generally benefit from higher interest rates on FDs.

Real Estate: Real estate can be a good investment option for retirement planning. It provides a steady stream of rental income and capital appreciation over the long-term. However, it comes with high initial costs as well as periodical maintenance costs.