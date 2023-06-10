What Are Gold Loans? Let's Look At The Pros And Cons Of Gold Loan In 2023

In India, gold is often bought as a form of jewellery. However, it is also considered to be a great means of investment by numerous people across the nation. Gold also comes in handy during financial emergencies as you can avail loans against the amount of gold you have. It is a quick and easy way to access cash when in need, without having to worry about other factors such as your credit score. Hence, gold loans have become increasingly popular in recent years.

However, like two sides of a coin, everything comes with a few advantages and disadvantages. In this article, let’s take a look at some pros and cons of getting gold loans in India in 2023.