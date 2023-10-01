Watch Out For Call Options In Your Long-Term Debt Instruments

There are a lot of long-term debt instruments that are issued by various institutions and are present in the portfolios of investors.

These bonds and debentures have been issued for long-term projects, and the good part about investing in these instruments, especially during high interest-rate scenarios, is that a person can ensure that they are getting a good return on their debt-portfolio investments.

These instruments look even more attractive when rates fall in the economy, but this situation can also lead to an impact for the investor in the form of premature redemption of the instrument. This can leave investors facing reinvestment risk because they will then have to invest at a lower rate of interest.

It is important to see why this occurs and be prepared for it in advance.